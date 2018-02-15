Is it just us, or does fashion month seem to come around quicker each season? Whether it's our social media editor updating Instagram with live-from-the-catwalk coverage, our street style photographer capturing the best dressed outside the venues, or our fashion director running between shows before filing her reports, it takes a hardy team to create our fashion week content.
With London Fashion Week fast approaching, it's high time team Refinery29 got organised and planned our essentials for the five-day schedule. From the snacks and coffee that keep energy levels high to day-to-night makeup switch-ups via emergency-situation back-ups (think phone chargers and spare shoes), there are some trusty items we rely on to see us through.
Click on to see what gets our team through London Fashion Week. The show(s) must go on!