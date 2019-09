This Parody Beauty YouTuber Will Make You Lol – But There's A Serious Message

Definitely. After Contouring 101, I was getting hundreds and thousands of subscribers a day. I had a fan who is Native American message me to say that she loved my videos and that it was great not having to watch white girls doing ‘Native American-inspired makeup’ on YouTube. I had no idea how much was out there. So I made a parody video about it and it got me a lot of hate but it also got me a lot of thanks, because there were a lot of people that didn’t feel super visible before then that were now feeling, 'Oh I’m being heard'. After that, I think it was expected that every video of mine would be super political or something that provocative. I don’t mind dealing with opinions that big but it’s not a comfortable place to be all the time. This one was for a subscriber specifically about something she cared about but not every battle is a battle for me to care about. Sometimes I just want to talk about Harry Potter characters and do drunk readings of Twilight ! Not everything I post is going to be political.