This Parody Beauty YouTuber Will Make You Lol – But There's A Serious Message

We have a set idea of what beautiful is and it’s like: skinny noses, perfect teeth, high cheekbones and light skin tones. It just shouldn’t be acceptable anymore. I don’t even know how we skated by for this long with it being okay. When it comes to skin colour, I wish people wouldn’t shun dark-skinned women so much, I really do. You see beauty companies and they just have one fucking shade for black people – as if they’re all one colour. It’s like you don’t exist. When it comes to beauty, we look to the industry to see what a standard should be. I’ve had people message me asking me how I do my hair and that’s totally unrelated to my videos but just because they automatically think I know something that they don’t. If there had been a girl when I was growing up that I could look to who had my crazy curly hair, I could have seen her as popular and beautiful and felt that it was okay to look like that.