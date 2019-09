Yes, There's A Beauty Contest For Camels — & It's Rife With Controversy

Camel pageantry, believe it or not, is a multi-million dollar industry in Saudi Arabia, and attendees are concerned that a camel could win a large purse or be sold to a buyer for an exorbitant price, only for the injectables to wear off and its features to go back to normal — rather than prize-winning — months later. Not only is the practice far from humane, but in a culture where camels have been essential for food, transport, and companionship for centuries (and also treated as entertainment, which is controversial in its own right), this kind of deception is practically criminal. Many in the trade want cheaters to be punished as severely as those who give performance-enhancing drugs to a racing camel, especially as the festival grows. (About 300,000 people attendees have made their way to the venue on the outskirts of the country's capital so far, up a third from last year since heir-to-the-throne Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman established the official Camel Club by royal decree.)