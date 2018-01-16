Just a snippet of Just Eat’s response to my receiving unsolicited messages from the guy who had just delivered my food. Nice one Just Eat! Apart from him using my number in this way surely being in breach of privacy laws etc, they don’t really seem to take it seriously do they?? pic.twitter.com/OVZkl0IW5f— Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018
I stopped ordering delivery after a similar experience (delivery guy turned up w chocolates - totally unencouraged). Saved me money (good), left me feeling creeped out & unsafe (obvs not good)— Bridget Beale (@brdgtbl) January 15, 2018
Both said the same thing! Didn’t even get a £10 voucher..they offered me nothing!! It wasn’t even my delivery driver who’d sent the messages..he passed my number onto another driver at the restaurant!!— lucilluminati ♚ (@LucyOfficial_) January 15, 2018
Same thing happened to me and they just said to me ”what would you like us to do?” It’s ridiculous!!— lucilluminati ♚ (@LucyOfficial_) January 15, 2018
This happened to me in 2008 when a Greenpeace street recruiter used my information to ask me for drinks and message me in the mornings to ask how my day was going.— attacus (@attacus_au) January 15, 2018
To their credit, Greenpeace fired him.