Time-Saving Beauty Tricks For Parents With Zero Time

Ultimately, the best weapon against tiredness that I have found to date (besides caffeine) is to get moving – a rather frightening prospect for a new mom. It took me two and a half years to find my exercise mojo again, in a class where the kids can join and play alongside, but it is well worth the effort. Whether you join a buggy fit-type group, an outdoor gym, or take a brisk walk with a friend, you’ll quickly find your energy levels increase, regardless of sleep, and your mood and confidence elevate. Try to increase your water intake, too; it’s so simple but we all make the mistake of forgetting about it.