[CN sexual violence]— G ?? (@geeriggle) January 15, 2018
It couldn’t even be called an apology. He’s waited, watched the horrific victim blaming, ‘that’s not sexual assault!’ narrative unfold and then perfectly crafted his response to meet it. What an absolute prick. https://t.co/ltWRzrqzZs
But nah, he’s read her harrowing, upsetting account and basically said ‘Yeah, that’s what happened... I didn’t see a problem then and I don’t see a problem now?’— G ?? (@geeriggle) January 15, 2018
Aziz Ansari's statement doesn't acknowledge that how he views his actions as consensual are actually that of a rapist. He apologizes for "misreading" a situation, but not being a sexual scumbag, which means this is how aggressive he is towards women too afraid to speak up.— Tyler (@fruhoma) January 15, 2018
What is scary about Ansari's "statement" is that he doesn't contradict anything in the account and yet cannot see where he's done anything wrong. That's worrying on so many levels and is also a lack of awareness that is shared by far, far too many people.— Colin P #FBPE (@ColinTDF) January 15, 2018
Just when I was about to start watching Master Of None, this Aziz Ansari news comes out. Disgusting, appalling, and I'm definitely not watching his show now. Even more so, after reading his statement.— Santhosh (@SanthM) January 15, 2018
I read the Aziz Ansari statement and, ugh, It 100% feels like an attempt at placating his female fans by playing the "I didn't know I did anything wrong but now that I do I can pretend that I care and that I've learned something so I look like a nice guy again." card.— Bails (@Bayyyleaf) January 15, 2018
TLDR: Ansari's statement tonight doesn't dispute any of the factual claims against him, but misrepresents his accuser's words to make them fit a "regret" narrative—a standard trope in rape denialism.— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) January 15, 2018
'Upon further reflection'. Nowhere in her account or the published texts from the next day does she say that she changed her mind. She said, 'Last night might've been fun for you but it wasn't for me' and details why— Terri White (@Terri_White) January 15, 2018
To put those words essentially in her mouth feels like a sleight of hand— Terri White (@Terri_White) January 15, 2018
That may have been his perception of what had happened, but it should have been framed as such— Terri White (@Terri_White) January 15, 2018
Aziz Ansari on body language, from his book Modern Romance. pic.twitter.com/U5S30E6Q3J— Jessie Thompson (@jessiecath) January 14, 2018