I'm A Sugar Baby & I Spend £16,273 A Year On Beauty Services

I worked a lot of side jobs in the restaurant business doing promo modelling, but in the last year when I started taking clients on Arrangement , that's helped me pay my bills and make more of a living for myself. I've spoken with other sugar daddies in the past, but as of last spring, I only have one. He works in finance. I wouldn't say he gives me rules, but he'll want me to look a little more polished for certain events, which I get — I want to keep his image in tact as well. I have a professional stylist I use for special occasions like art galas, company parties, or large dinners. We do about three to four of those a month, depending on the time of year.