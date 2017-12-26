Patrick is gay. Gay as in homosexual, and gay as in happy, too. The latter might sound at odds with Patrick’s situation, “but every day I stay clean and stay out of trouble is another day I can stay singing.” He was exiled from his working class, devout Catholic family over two decades ago after he came out to them as a homosexual, and after numerous counts of trying to get back in contact with any relation, they still don’t want anything to do with him. We sit for a while and he tells me about his Christmas plans — he’s going to be sheltered for two nights, and he’s excited because he’ll be able to have a Christmas dinner. “I love being gay. I didn’t always because I had to give up my whole family… so much abuse… but now I love it. And people love me too… they love my singing.”