"For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you... and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made you feel so let this be a safe place for you too)."