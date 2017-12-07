You Won't Believe How Much This Blowdryer Costs — Or Where The Money Goes

As far as splurges go, a top-of-the-line blowdryer is a relatively easy one to justify. Sure, the latest, most lightweight model might be expensive, but just think of how much time, hair trauma, and upper-arm muscle strain it'll save you in the long run. Still, no matter how many mortgages you were forced to take out on your home in order to afford your Dyson Supersonic (hopefully zero), it still doesn't compare to the price tag on the exclusive, one-of-a-kind hair tool you can buy from luxury blowout-booking app Prête. It doesn't even come close.
What you get: the most luxurious blowdryer on the market (and perhaps of all time), featuring exactly 4,716 rose-gold crystals from Swarovski. What it'll cost you: £7,481. Not 7,481 Japanese yen, which is roughly equivalent to £50, or even 7,481 Brazilian real, which comes out to around £1,700. No, that is a full — and fully mind-boggling — £7481.00 GBP for a crystal-encrusted blowdryer.
Advertisement
But don't be so quick to judge: Believe it or not, this blowdryer does not exist simply to elicit outrage from anyone who doesn't exactly have it in their budget (which is most people). Rather, Prête will donate every dollar made from the sale to the Humane Society to help make the world a better place for animals — and donating £7,481 to the Humane Society, provided you have the necessary funds, is not a bad way to spend your money. Throw in the bonus that owning the blowdryer also entitles you to a year's worth of unlimited blowouts on demand, and you've got yourself a good hair/good deed package deal just in time for the holidays. So, about that second mortgage...
Related Video:
Advertisement