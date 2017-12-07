How One Woman Is Fighting Female Genital Mutilation In The UK

While Ali understood she was part of a long line of women in her own family who had been subjected to FGM, she never knew how to talk about the traumatic experience, especially in the context of her relatively privileged, secular upbringing. "That's why I never spoke out for over 20 years, because I thought, 'I'm not a poor African girl, I don't want people to be thinking of me as this victim,'" she says. Fast forward to 2006, when Ali met with a group of Bristol students, the vast majority of whom had also undergone FGM. "In that moment, my silence was complicit, because everyone was thinking it didn't happen in the UK, it was all to do with culture, but all these are misconceptions."