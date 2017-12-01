The Hairy Man's View

As it goes I don’t mind the hair. If anything I find it weirdly honest, about my heritage and my family. When I was a teenager you could say that I was “goyishe-passing”, I could have been a normal British lad. But the body hair is like a pound shop 23andMe; it shows I am Ashkenazi through and through, and there’s no escaping that. Some people have a Star of David pendant, I wear a necklace of straggly black locks. Again, men get it easier here. Female body hair is often linked to ethnicity, and it’s no surprise that WASPy beauty ideals are held up to be supreme. Even now, when there is an increasing number of non-white female role models, it’s rarely discussed that they often have to go to further lengths to maintain Anglo-Saxon standards of beauty. When someone wears a backless dress to the Oscars and it has a snail trail running all the way down it, then we’ll have progress.