What It’s Actually Like To Be The Victim Of A Moped Mugging

Our responses to negative situations usually expose something of where our minds are at. Mine evoked a mixture of serious frustration, fear (that I wasn’t aware belonged to me), a determination to step forward stronger and a desire to raise awareness around this disturbing trend. Every part of me wants to charge us to go out from here, bold and unfazed, waving our phones around in the darkest of streets while remaining totally untouched, because – of course – we should all be able to. But the reality is, for now at least, city culture isn’t there yet. So instead, let's identify the communities around us, share our stories with one other, be aware of our fears, keep street-savvy and continue to respond in a spirit of confidence and self-assurance.