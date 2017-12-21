At the first sign of a blemish, the temptation to pick or pop is almost impossible to resist, but squeezing pimples can not only cause bacteria to spread but can also lead to scarring and pigmentation. However, ignoring pimples means they can stubbornly stick around for days or weeks. With the new Neutrogena Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment, you can start treating the breakout as soon as you feel the twinges of a spot forming under your skin, and can expect to see results in just two days. Simply hold down the Light Therapy Targeted Acne Spot Treatment over the affected area for two minutes, three times a day, for optimum results and your spot will be visibly reduced before you can say "January Detox". At under £30, clear some space on your bathroom shelf for this handy little tool which could help you on the way to a glowing, new complexion for the new year.