?I am SO EXCITED to announce that I’ll be bringing out my first book in May next year !!!! ?? After a lot of deliberation I have decided to call my book ‘Body Positive’ because I think this best reflects the changes that I have made to my life and my mind and body over the past few years. You guys know how obsessed I am with cooking and eating (and training) .... sooooo I will be including my favourite 15 minute home workouts (manageable - im really impatient), WITH some delicious recipes and insider scoop (my tips) to help you guys transform your approach to fitness and food. I want everyone to be able to make changes to build a strong body and mind to be proud of. And I always get soooo many requests from you guys for my workout regime/food diary so I thought it would be a no brainer. As many of you have followed my journey over the past 8 years ? you know I haven’t always shown myself a lot of love or respect and I CERTAINLY never had a flat tummy. I wasn’t particularly happy but now I am and I want to share my own personal journey and all the ups and downs with you. ?? I’m currently locking myself away writing it so if there’s anything you desperately want me to include please comment below or write to me. ?

