?I am SO EXCITED to announce that I’ll be bringing out my first book in May next year !!!! ?? After a lot of deliberation I have decided to call my book ‘Body Positive’ because I think this best reflects the changes that I have made to my life and my mind and body over the past few years. You guys know how obsessed I am with cooking and eating (and training) .... sooooo I will be including my favourite 15 minute home workouts (manageable - im really impatient), WITH some delicious recipes and insider scoop (my tips) to help you guys transform your approach to fitness and food. I want everyone to be able to make changes to build a strong body and mind to be proud of. And I always get soooo many requests from you guys for my workout regime/food diary so I thought it would be a no brainer. As many of you have followed my journey over the past 8 years ? you know I haven’t always shown myself a lot of love or respect and I CERTAINLY never had a flat tummy. I wasn’t particularly happy but now I am and I want to share my own personal journey and all the ups and downs with you. ?? I’m currently locking myself away writing it so if there’s anything you desperately want me to include please comment below or write to me. ?
the body positivity movement grew out of a need to see bodies other than what you seen in ads - ie thin, white and with characteristics the mainstream dubs attractive— Elena Cresci (@elenacresci) November 29, 2017
Also the term ‘body positive’ is about loving and appreciating your NATURAL body. NOT sculpting it into something unattainable— Eve Simmons (@EveSimmns) November 29, 2017
This is utter bullshit and just another moment in the ongoing abuse of the body positive movement for commercial gain https://t.co/gJ8pyhvoQG— Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) November 29, 2017
This might help you understand. Your cover photo represents everything the diet industry promotes and the self hatred it causes. pic.twitter.com/P5H6w5HQed— kara (@KaraKaravuitton) November 29, 2017
"Its aim is "to inspire readers to make lasting changes, break the cycle of self-destructive habits and build a strong body and positive mind to be proud of"."— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
This book is essentially a diet and workout book. This is what is wrong with society classing 'BoPo' as mainstream.
Body positivity is/was a movement that was created to celebrate bodies that were seen as outside of what is conventionally attractive. More specifically: fat bodies.— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
Body positivity is NOT about celebrating the diet industry.
It's extremely annoying. People who fall within what society considers beautiful have hijacked yet another movement and have moulded it to fit their diet industry agenda.— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
I'm so sick of it. BoPo was never supposed to stand for this. The absolute NERVE.
Body Positivity is born from the fat acceptance movement, Fat acceptance is specifically political and centered on equal rights, representation, and treatment for fat people.— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
Eventually as body positivity picked up steam and took on a secondary messaging that “all bodies are beautiful".— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
Once a movement like this hits the mainstream, it runs the risk of being diluted – or worse, capitalised upon – and that’s exactly what’s happened to body positivity.
The actual intention of body positivity is not “any action that makes you feel positive about your body.” The intention is size acceptance. What about this book screams 'size acceptance'?— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
It's just another way for people to make money off the marginalised.
This is why I refer to what I believe in as 'fat positivity', because I don't know how I can be any clearer about what needs to be highlighted/celebrated.— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
Body positivity is trash because of issues like this.— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
The movement has forgotten about the very bodies it was created to protect.
There's now a new standard of beauty within body positivity and it makes me sick.
In closing:— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
-Screw the book
-Screw the diet industry
-Screw standards of beauty
-Screw your fucking curvysexilicious
-Screw 'drop the plus'
-Screw body positivity pic.twitter.com/N6VZ8YmrZD
Can we not have our own safe spaces where we can celebrate what makes us unique, without smaller/slimmer people infiltrating it and trying to turn it into something else?— Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) November 29, 2017
