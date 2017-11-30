Why People Are Angry This #Fitspo Blogger Called Her New Book 'Body Positive'

Natalie Gil
If you stopped watching Made In Chelsea years ago, you probably know Louise Thompson as a champagne-popping party girl who was always going through some kind of relationship drama. These days, however, she prefers to be known as a paid-up member of the #wellness community.
As a reality star who frequently 'grams about her workouts and #cleaneating, who's also one half of a #fitspo couple with her PT boyfriend, Ryan Libbey, a book deal was the next obvious step. But many people have taken issue with the route Thompson has gone down with her debut tome.
"Body Positive", out in May next year, is a recipe and fitness book about Thompson's year-long journey from – her words – "an anxiety-ridden party girl, battling with mental health and an unhealthy relationship with eating," to a wellness guru with "new levels of happiness, calm, direction and self-love," according to The Bookseller.
?I am SO EXCITED to announce that I’ll be bringing out my first book in May next year !!!! ?? After a lot of deliberation I have decided to call my book ‘Body Positive’ because I think this best reflects the changes that I have made to my life and my mind and body over the past few years. You guys know how obsessed I am with cooking and eating (and training) .... sooooo I will be including my favourite 15 minute home workouts (manageable - im really impatient), WITH some delicious recipes and insider scoop (my tips) to help you guys transform your approach to fitness and food. I want everyone to be able to make changes to build a strong body and mind to be proud of. And I always get soooo many requests from you guys for my workout regime/food diary so I thought it would be a no brainer. As many of you have followed my journey over the past 8 years ? you know I haven’t always shown myself a lot of love or respect and I CERTAINLY never had a flat tummy. I wasn’t particularly happy but now I am and I want to share my own personal journey and all the ups and downs with you. ?? I’m currently locking myself away writing it so if there’s anything you desperately want me to include please comment below or write to me. ?

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) on

The aim, apparently, is "to inspire readers to make lasting changes, break the cycle of self-destructive habits and build a strong body and positive mind to be proud of". So far, so predictable. Books like this are two a penny these days.
But what really got people hot under the collar was the title because, as you may well know, the phrase "body positive" was originally coined to promote a forgiving attitude to our bodies and embrace a more diverse array of body types than the slim, white ones we're used to seeing in the media. It doesn't mean pursuing ideals of bodily "perfection".
On the one hand, it makes logical sense to call a book about one woman's journey towards loving her body "Body Positive". On the other hand, it's simply disingenuous to borrow an existing phrase to flog something promoting a message that completely contradicts its original meaning.
This detail didn't go unnoticed among many people on Twitter, who responded accordingly.
Plus-size fashion blogger and writer Stephanie Yeboah, in particular, helped to explain what was wrong with Thompson's publisher, Yellow Kite, choosing the phrase to sell a book encouraging people to change their bodies so that they adhere to prevailing standards of beauty.
