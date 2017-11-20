Let's all raise a toast to London Mayor Sadiq Khan. The capital's world-famous nightlife is about to get even more accessible, thanks to plans to introduce a nighttime service on the Overground for the first time next month.
The 24-hour service will run between Dalston Junction in east London and New Cross Gate, south of the river, on Fridays and Saturdays from 15th December, and there are plans to extend it further north to Highbury & Islington next year, the BBC reported.
When the Night Tube launched in London last summer, it helped night workers, provided a boost to the nighttime economy and made it easier for individuals like us to enjoy the capital's renowned late-night hotspots. About 300,000 journeys are now made on the Night Tube every weekend, so it's fair to say the plan was a success.
Khan said he was "delighted" about the new provisions for east London, adding that the extension of the service – the Overground will be the sixth line to run at night – would "help thousands more who are working through the night or out enjoying our capital's nightlife".
A map of the new service has been revealed, highlighting the east London stations that will benefit. It will link to night services on the Jubilee line at Canada Water but won't link to those on the Victoria line until it's extended to Highbury & Islington next year.
Revealed: Map of new Night Overground shows 24-hour stations - but there is no link to Victoria line Night Tube https://t.co/AqbTY9QnHi pic.twitter.com/ONgavy4Fop— tweetonlondon (@tweetonlondon) November 20, 2017
It's a fitting time to launch a night service on the Overground, as this year also marks 10 years since the London Overground was founded. The orange line has revolutionised getting around the capital for those who live in Greater London and parts of Hertfordshire.
Not only does the Overground allow you to use your phone as you travel, unlike most of the Tube (still... in 2017), it's often remarked that the people on it – somehow – seem to be better looking, making it a pleasant experience all round.
