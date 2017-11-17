?? Best day ever ?☀️ Today was one of the best days of my life. Picked up from our hotel at 10am by our lovely @getyourguide driver, we drove to Tegallalang rice terraces and trekked through them to see the stunning views from all angles. The kids smashed it like little bosses, they had so much fun they didn’t complain once! Then we took a fascinating tour of a tea and coffee plantation, where we sampled ginger tea (super spicy!) and raw cocoa ?? After a long coffee break overlooking the countryside we headed for a swim at a local waterfall, where the kids played for ages in the water and messed about with stones and mud. Thank you to @getyourguide for THE most amazing day. Check out www.getyourguide.com for customised tours and for booking top-rated day trips wherever you are in the world! Rating:?????!
Advertisement