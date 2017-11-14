Amazon Prime Has Revealed Its All-Time Bestselling Items In The UK

Happy birthday Amazon Prime! The online retail giant's next-day delivery membership scheme turned 10 this week and has transformed the way we shop in the UK, with a staggering third of the population now using the service.
It may be the go-to destination for hastily thrown-together fancy dress costumes and last-minute birthday gifts, but Amazon Prime is also good for a whole lot more. To mark the anniversary, Amazon revealed its top-selling products via Prime in the UK and the list provides a fascinating snapshot into British life, as reported by Retail Week.
Beauty aficionados won't be surprised to learn that Bio Oil made the cut, along with the GHD IV Styler. We also seem to be a nation into our oral hygiene, with an Oral B electric toothbrush and electric toothbrush replacement heads both featuring.
The country's top-selling culture picks bought via Amazon Prime were Adele's 25 album on CD, the party game Cards Against Humanity, fitness coach Joe Wicks's Lean In 15 book and Amazon's own Fire TV digital media player, Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo dot. How many do you own?
Amazon Prime's bestselling products in the UK
Fire TV Stick
25 by Adele (CD)
Bio Oil Specialist Skincare Oil
Cards Against Humanity
Frozen (DVD)
GHD IV Styler
Tassimo Costa Americano coffee pods
Amazon Echo Dot
Brita Maxtra Water Filter packs
Fire Tablet
Oral-B Cross
Action Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads
Lean in 15 – The Shift Plan: 15 Minute Meals and Workouts to Keep You Lean and Healthy (book) by Joe Wicks
Amazon Echo
Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter
Tommee Tippee Sangenic Compatible Cassette (nappy disposal system)
Amazon also revealed the most popular items sold via its even speedier one-to-two hour service Amazon Prime Now, which launched in London in June 2015 and has since been rolled out to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow.
New parents would appear to be the most avid users, with baby blackout blinds and soft toy Sophie the Giraffe the most popular products. The fastest-selling item, meanwhile, was the Nintendo mini classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System microconsole. Here's to another decade of 11th-hour online shopping!
