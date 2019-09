The Beauty Destination ALL L.A. Girls Know About

The first to-do in L.A.? Hit up the stores with hundreds and hundreds of homeopathic herbs and remedies . The entire genre is huge within Hispanic culture, with people using holistic medicine to treat everything from aches and pains to redness and blackheads. Perkins took us to a quaint shop hidden in the El Mercado in Boyle Heights as well as Herbs of Mexico in East L.A., where Refinery29 learned how to treat every skin issue imaginable with a "magic herb" mask (which features, as we know it, bentonite clay).