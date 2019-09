I was even more surprised when they followed it up with a call and showed a genuine interest in what had happened to me. The PC I spoke to told me that what I’d experienced was common assault and that the police took it seriously. He said he was going to request CCTV footage from the station I had been at, and I could then pursue the case, at which point they would find and charge or caution the men. Or, if I preferred, I could redact my statement and they could keep the CCTV on file in case a repeat incident of this nature happened at the same station involving men of a similar description. I told him I’d need to think about which route to take, and would give him a call back.