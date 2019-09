But why are all these blockbuster film vanities dominated by Clinique? We reached out to the brand, who had no knowledge of any paid product placement, then asked celebrity and TV/film makeup artist James Vincent if he could shed some light on the phenomenon. He chalked it up to familiarity. “I think Clinique is used so often because it’s immediately recognisable to everyone — even those who don’t know makeup,” he said. “Even non-makeup wearers and male viewers know the brand because they’ve grown up with in their bathrooms or on their mum's makeup vanities.”