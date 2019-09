What The Mainstream Is Getting Wrong About Gender Neutral

Earlier this month, a judge granted Christie Elan-Cane permission to bring a High Court challenge against the government over the issue of gender neutral passports . Since 1995, Elan-Cane has campaigned for the introduction of a third, 'X' category on passports, which could be used by people who don't identify as male or female. Elan-Cane's lawyer stated in written arguments submitted to the court that as many as 1% of the UK population could apply for an X passport. Certainly, we're hearing more about gender identities that don't fall within the binary categories of male and female. Just this weekend, singer Sam Smith said of his gender identity in The Sunday Times: "I don’t know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man." But though the gender neutral passport story has been covered widely in the media, this coverage hasn't been as clear or accurate as it should have been.