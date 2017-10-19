Story from News

Melania Trump Accused Of Using Body Double (And The Internet Can't Handle It)

Natalie Gil
Recent footage has emerged of the US first lady standing beside President Trump and looking a little, er, different. Melania, who was wearing sunglasses and a trench coat, was accompanying her husband on a visit to the US Secret Service training facility in Maryland. Over the last few days, many have questioned whether or not it really was Melania – or whether it was a body double.
Once a few people raised the question, the body-double theory took on a life of its own and the internet's meme machine went into overdrive to hilarious effect, as ever.
But a bunch of party poopers were waiting in the wings, ready to pour cold water on the theory, and then the first lady took her glasses off and everyone realised it actually was her. But the speculation was so much fun while it lasted.
