Despite being one of the world's best-known chicken chains, Nando's is beloved among many veggies and vegans thanks to the plethora of plant-based options. The beanie burger is divine, the quinoa salad is on point and the "fino sides" are second to none.
Well, now the Portuguese peri-peri pushers have made the menu even better for the chicken-avoiders among us, launching two brand new veggie options as part of its autumn menu: the Sweet Potato & Butternut Burger and the Supergreen Burger, Metro.co.uk reported.
As usual, both are available in a pitta or wrap instead of a bun and at varying levels of spice: Plain(ish), Mango and Lime, Lemon and Herb, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot.
Tuesday pick-me-up? How about three? Meet our new Fino Pitta, and our Supergreen and Sweet Potato & Butternut veggie options! pic.twitter.com/1Emw2VXvrC— Nando's (@NandosUK) October 17, 2017
The Sweet Potato & Butternut Burger is made up of a nutritious blend of sweet potato, butternut squash, red pepper, onion and edamame beans, while the Supergreen Burger is as green as its name would suggest, containing broccoli, edamame beans and kale.
Both burgers can also be made vegan-friendly by asking for no mayo. Outspoken vegan and Nando's aficionado JME, known for his love of a "veggie wrap, no yoghurt", will surely be chuffed by the news.
Chicken fans will be pleased about the third new addition to the menu: the Fino Pitta, which consists of two flame-grilled peri-peri chicken thighs, grilled halloumi, caramelised red onion relish, cos lettuce and wild garlic aioli mayonnaise. How very fancy.
While Nando's insists it doesn't use battery chickens, undercover filming recently raised concerns over the treatment of the birds by one of its suppliers. So if you were already contemplating shunning chicken and going meat-free or vegan, the new menu options could be just the incentive you needed.
