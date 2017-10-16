Story from News

The Funniest Twitter Reactions To The #Redsun Across England

Natalie Gil
The sun and sky turned an atmospheric shade of reddy orange across parts of England today, thanks to Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara, apparently. That's interesting and all, but more interesting than the news itself, as ever, was Twitter's reaction to the bizarre phenomenon.
Some said it was an inevitable consequence of our obsession with Instagram.
Others suggested the PR team behind the new Blade Runner film may have gotten a little carried away.
While others were watching the aptly named Conservative MP John Redwood being interviewed on BBC News at the time.
Advertisement
Needless to say, it wasn't an occasion for boasting about posting about using #nofilter.
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series