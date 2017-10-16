Strange red sun at 11am !! today Leasowe Wirral @Wirral_Weather @WirralNews @WirralLive @photoweather1 @MoretonWeather @bbcweather pic.twitter.com/50yb9WmGAP— ILoveThatPhoto (@WirralCheshire) October 16, 2017
Well, the hipsters have finally done it: they've put an Instagram filter on London.#REDSUN #apocalypse #ophelia pic.twitter.com/GBoKHN5mey— James McNicholas (@jamesmcnicholas) October 16, 2017
Own up! Who's just put a 'sepia' Instagram filter on THE WHOLE WORLD? #RedSun #EndOfTheWorld— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 16, 2017
This is one *huge* Instagram publicity stunt #sepia #redsun— Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) October 16, 2017
Just walked to Tescos in London... #RedSun #BladeRunnerpic.twitter.com/4tk6dRH8FP— ? (@eaglemoustache) October 16, 2017
Got to hand it to those stealth marketing guys #bladerunner #REDSUN— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) October 16, 2017
Londoners going home tonight like #RedSun pic.twitter.com/jDJB1FWllS— Rob Pritchard Jones (@robapjones) October 16, 2017
Promo budget for this new #BladeRunner2049 film must be mental... #RedSun— Pthephenson (@Slate_Grey) October 16, 2017
The sky has changed colour.— Digital Spy (@digitalspy) October 16, 2017
Hurricane Ophelia or @BladeRunner's promo getting out of hand?#RedSun #EndOfTheWorld #YellowSky #OrangeSky pic.twitter.com/Nho85ckdZL
John Redwood, Conservative MP for Mordor.#redsun pic.twitter.com/8x4wmOyKA8— Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) October 16, 2017
John Redwood just arrived to claim your immortal soul in exchange for those enjoyable decades in the EU and brought his hellscape with him pic.twitter.com/xH3Z1YsmJh— Archie Bland (@archiebland) October 16, 2017
Everyone posting pictures of the #redsun and saying "no filter"... you mean except the giant filter of dust in the sky, right?— Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 16, 2017