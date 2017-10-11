TripAdvisor Has Just Announced The Best Restaurant In The World & It's In The UK

Perhaps Britain shouldn't be the laughing stock of international cuisine after all. According to a new international ranking by TripAdvisor, two of the world's top 10 restaurants are British – in gold and silver medal positions, no less.
The poll, based on customer reviews left on the site, named The Black Swan in Oldstead, North Yorkshire as the best restaurant in the world, making it the first time a British establishment has won in the awards' five-year history, reported the BBC.
The family-owned village pub beat Heston Blumenthal's The Fat Duck and Raymond Blanc's Le Manoir to the crown, based on millions of reviews and opinions left on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. Blanc's extremely fancy-sounding Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Great Milton, Oxfordshire, did take second place though.
The Black Swan already has a Michelin star and four AA Rosettes for "culinary excellence". Its tasting menu costs an unsurprisingly hefty £95 and features dishes along the lines of "Squid Dressed in Horseradish Juice" and "Crapaudine Beetroot cooked slowly in Beef Fat". Yummy.
The joint is run by 28-year-old Tommy Banks, the UK's youngest Michelin-starred chef, who won the title four years ago at the grand old age of 24, and his brother James. Tommy said it was a "huge honour" to win an award based on the feedback of customers (as opposed to a small panel of judges). Blumenthal's The Fat Duck, world famous for its snail porridge and bacon and egg ice cream, came 12th in the ranking.
We only just learned that the best bar in the world in is London – The American Bar at The Savoy hotel – how on earth will we decide where to go for fancy birthday celebrations with all this world-class choice?
TripAdvisor's top 10 restaurants in the world
1. The Black Swan, Oldstead, North Yorkshire, UK
2. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Great Milton, Oxfordshire, UK
3. Maison Lameloise, Chagny, France
4. L'Auberge de l'Ill, Illhaeusern, France
5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte, Spain
6. Daniel, New York City, United States
7. La Colombe, Constantia, South Africa
8. David's Kitchen, Chiang Mai, Thailand
9. Maido, Lima, Peru
10. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
