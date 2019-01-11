How You Can Help Refugees Fight Loneliness

Loneliness is an enormous, harrowing problem for most refugees. They are forced to abandon their lives, often without all their family members, and start anew in a foreign country. Many of them do not know how to speak English, which only exacerbates their isolation and makes it more difficult to get a job, find a place to live, and engage with the people around them. It is vital that refugees are able to access English lessons when they come to the UK – without them, they are stranded and alone. And yet it is extremely difficult, sometimes impossible, for them to do so. New research from not-for-profit organisation Refugee Action shows that English classes are full or inaccessible across the country, with impossibly long waiting lists or concerns that the quality of teaching is not up to standard.