Update 7 October 6.30pm GMT: Police have said this afternoon's car collision outside the Natural History Museum in London was not terror-related.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said it is believed that a car collided with a group of pedestrians after mounting a pavement on Exhibition Road in South Kensington.
Of the 11 people who sustained injuries, nine were taken to hospital for treatment. One of the nine people who received treatment is a man who was arrested by police after the incident. He is currently in custody at a north London police station.
Police confirmed that the incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident, adding that enquiries are ongoing.
Original story: A man has been arrested after a car crashed into pedestrians outside one of London's busiest museums.
The incident occurred at 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon outside the National History Museum on Exhibition Road in South Kensington. Video footage shared on Twitter shows a suspect being restrained on the ground by police officers.
So far the Metropolitan Police have only released limited information about the incident. More will follow in due course.
We will release more information when we can - our information must be accurate. #ExhibitionRoad #SouthKensington— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 7, 2017
London's Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has tweeted about the incident, sharing police advice urging people to stay away from the area where possible.
A number of people have been injured in an incident involving a car in Exhibition Road. Follow @metpoliceuk for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZML00siGHu— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 7, 2017
Meanwhile, a Downing Street spokesperson has said that Prime Minister Theresa May is "being kept up to date on events."
Exhibition Road in South Kensington is home to several major museums and academic establishments including the Natural History Museum, the Victoria and Albert Museum, and the Science Museum. It's especially busy at weekends when people of all ages, including many families, visit the local attractions.
The UK's terror threat level is currently at its second highest level, "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely. In the wake of last month's Parsons Green tube attack, the terror threat level was briefly raised to its highest level, "critical."
