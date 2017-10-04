Theresa May Handed Her P45 At Tory Party Conference By Prankster

Theresa May today was handed a fake P45 form by a jokester as she gave her leader's speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, according to the Evening Standard.
Simon Brodkin, whose previous pranks include interrupting Kanye West on stage at Glastonbury and giving out golf balls with swastikas on at the reopening of Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort, was promptly removed by security and pursued by journalists, not before adding “Boris told me to do it,” referring to the current foreign secretary.
A P45 is the reference code of a form titled "Details of employee leaving work" which is given to workers when their employment is terminated.
Hi @BorisJohnson, I gave Theresa her P45 just like you asked. pic.twitter.com/gzW0UluDMv— Simon Brodkin (@simonbrodkin) October 4, 2017
The prime minister's spokesperson confirmed that Brodkin was later arrested for breach of the peace.
May's speech went from bad to worse as she suffered a coughing fit and had to be given a lozenge on stage. In the speech May apologised to her party for losing seats in June's general election.
The speech concluded with a letter sign falling off the wall as she spoke.
The moment a letter falls off the slogan behind Theresa May as she makes speech to #CPC17 https://t.co/LfRIUs5u2U pic.twitter.com/mgvHKmm74Q— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 4, 2017
