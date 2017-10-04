Amazon Faces Backlash For Selling 'Irresponsible' Anorexia Hoodie

.@amazon Please remove this #anorexia 'hoody' item from sale. #eatingdisorders kill. It is not a joking matter https://t.co/Cf0ZNMqT8G pic.twitter.com/CKQdDE8shg— Dr Andy Mayers FRSA (@DrAndyMayers) September 29, 2017
The stigma surrounding #eatingdisorders stops many from seeking help. Trivialising them only makes it harder. https://t.co/8LuCJuoWPZ https://t.co/3zI1h41ls3— Beat (@beatED) October 3, 2017
Amazon hoodie supposed to be funny? Guess I had a humour by-pass during my 25yrs of anorexia (binge/purge type..) #VictoriaLIVE— Mel (@RuftyRoo) October 3, 2017
This makes me so sad. Anorexia silently kills a person on the inside and then kills their entire body. Take it down!— Andrea Carolina, LPC (@lightlypink) October 1, 2017
Who would even buy a hoodie like that?! Bizarre! They should be removed from the UK internet sites. Extreme bad taste. #VictoriaLive— Lorraine Moore (@Community_Moore) October 3, 2017
who the fuck could think this was acceptable, let alone funny | BBC News - Calls for Amazon to ban 'anorexia hoodie' https://t.co/GRQzvIPdzI— Rebecca Took (@rktook) October 3, 2017
Distasteful from Amazon, stop selling it now - turning eating disorders into a fashion statement is NEVER acceptable https://t.co/ye3uns7owE— Gemma-Lou Stevenson (@gstevensonsport) October 3, 2017
That hoodie getting sold on @amazon is NOT in the slightest bit funny. Anorexia/Bulimia is NOT a joking matter. Mental Health IS NOT funny ?— Christine Spencer (@chris165281) October 3, 2017
@AmazonUK have long story of selling products that stigmatise mental health despite complaints. just found this using keyword schizophrenia pic.twitter.com/H7YymSXYPV— Nick Lloyd (@photographs_etc) October 3, 2017
if you think these are isolated examples you can easily find many more like this one: @AmazonUK #banmentalhealthstigma pic.twitter.com/YopmxfsuLx— Nick Lloyd (@photographs_etc) October 3, 2017
Thank you for sharing this,Andy. Very concerning. They also have a 'humour' range of large 'I beat Anorexia' tshirts & even a baby bib... pic.twitter.com/A3WyezXchZ— CaoilfhionnGallagher (@caoilfhionnanna) September 30, 2017