Everything You Need To Know About Next Week's Tube Strike

There's a pretty major Tube strike happening in London next week, in case you hadn't heard, and there's a good chance your commute will be affected if you rely on the Underground to get to work in the capital.
The strike next Thursday 5th October, which hasn't received much media attention yet, will see Tube drivers who are members of the Aslef union (i.e. most of them) walking out due to a dispute over working conditions, reported the BBC.
Many Tube trains won't be running at all, causing problems for both commuters and football fans with tickets to watch England play Slovenia at Wembley Stadium. All Tube lines will be affected and bus services will be extremely busy, although extra buses and Santander Cycle hubs will be provided.
The dispute has its roots in a 2015 pay deal when London Underground said it would give drivers the chance to work four days per week and cut down their weekend shifts. There has been a trial on the Jubilee Line but drivers have been unimpressed and want it to be extended.
The drivers' union claims London Underground has broken promises and ignored the union's proposals, but the transport network says it hasn't yet collected or analysed the results of the Jubilee Line trial, the BBC reported.
A spokesman for TfL said: “We are advising customers that the whole Tube network will be substantially disrupted on Thursday 5 October should planned strike action by Aslef members go ahead," the Evening Standard reported.
"All other TfL services will be unaffected but many will be busier than usual as customers seek alternative routes.” Anyone else fancy "working from home" instead of a two-hour long journey to the office?
