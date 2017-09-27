Ryanair Is Cancelling Even More Flights

It was barely a week ago that Ryanair announced it was cancelling up to 50 flights a day until the end of October over a "mess-up" in how it schedules its pilots' time off. Now, even more passengers have had their travel plans ruined by the budget airline, as it has announced it's cancelling a further 180,000 flights between November and March 2018.
Nearly half a million passengers will be affected and they should have already received the bad news via email, the Guardian reported. They will each receive a £40 travel voucher for a one-way trip for £80 for a return flight on an alternative Ryanair route between October and March.
A total of 34 routes (full list below) will be temporarily suspended over the winter, including various flights within and from the UK: London Stansted to Edinburgh and Glasgow, Gatwick to Belfast, Newcastle to Faro, and more.
Ryanair's chief executive Michael O’Leary apologised for the disruption but called the changes "sensible" as "slower growth" for the airline this winter will allow it to sort out the problem of the "exceptional volumes of [staff] annual leave" it committed to in the nine months to Dec 2017
No prizes for guessing how the news went down with customers on social media.
So @Ryanair cancelled my flight to Berlin and now expect me to pay the difference to change flight. Good work mate ? #travel pic.twitter.com/Q4qXMiIeBz— Alex Wailan, PhD (@RugbyAndCoffee) September 27, 2017
So @Ryanair cancelled one of our flights to Oslo in December, we re-booked one for free on the same day. Still hope you go out of business. pic.twitter.com/dzb7SZBoeD— Pati Pecol (@PatiGreen) September 27, 2017
I was in such a good mood from my dance class now Ryanair have cancelled my flights ???— Tarryn Richardson (@Tarryn_Rich) September 27, 2017
Amazin live chat of Ryanair for all the complaints of cancelled flights: pic.twitter.com/GAVR2sSEEz— Borja (@bffarquitecto) September 27, 2017
I was just going to post “all ready for my next adventure” then Ryanair cancelled my flight ?. Where are you off t… https://t.co/Ves68fX9Yp pic.twitter.com/88AkqOPVMh— Kariss (@kariss_leigh) September 27, 2017
1. Bucharest – Palermo
2. Chania – Athens
3. Chania – Pafos
4. Chania – Thessaloniki
5. Cologne – Berlin (SXF)
6. Edinburgh – Szczecin
7. Glasgow – Las Palmas
8. Hamburg – Edinburgh
9. Hamburg – Katowice
10. Hamburg – Oslo (TRF)
11. Hamburg – Thessaloniki
12. Hamburg – Venice (TSF)
13. London (LGW) – Belfast
14. London (STN) – Edinburgh
15. London (STN) – Glasgow
16. Newcastle – Faro
17. Newcastle – Gdansk
18. Sofia – Castellon
19. Sofia – Memmingen
20. Sofia – Pisa
21. Sofia – Stockholm (NYO)
22. Sofia – Venice (TSF)
23. Thessaloniki – Bratislava
24. Thessaloniki – Paris BVA
25. Thessaloniki – Warsaw (WMI)
26. Trapani – Baden Baden
27. Trapani – Frankfurt (HHN)
28. Trapani – Genoa
29. Trapani – Krakow
30. Trapani – Parma
31. Trapani – Rome FIU
32. Trapani – Trieste
33. Wroclaw – Warsaw
34. Gdansk – Warsaw
