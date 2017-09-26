British Airways Flight Attendant Posts Racist Snapchat Video

Another day, another justifiable backlash against a highly public act of repugnant racism. This time, the ignorant, misjudged remarks come courtesy of a British Airways flight attendant who recorded herself talking about Nigerian passengers.
The airline has begun an investigation into the minute-long video of Joanne Wickenden, 23, in which she makes a series of racist comments. The clip was recorded on Snapchat before her shift on a flight from London Heathrow to Abuja on a Friday night, Metro.co.uk reported. It's not yet clear when exactly it was recorded or how it made its way online.
In the clip, Wickenden imitates a Nigerian accent and claims Nigerian passengers would be demanding more leg room because of the size of their genitals. The video was reportedly spotted by a fellow BA cabin crew member who informed the airline and circulated it among her colleagues.
Wickenden begins the clip by talking about her Friday night plans. "Alright, so all of yous are there getting ready for your Friday night, getting in the pre-drinks, you know, as you do. And I’m here, getting ready to go to work, put on a yellow life jacket, point out the exits, hand out chicken or beef, what sort of Friday night is this for me?" she asks.
Then it gets bigoted: "The upside is I’m going to Nigeria and there’s gonna be bare BBC [big black cock], I’m joking, I’m joking," she says, before imitating a Nigerian accent. "All the Nigerians are gonna be there like ‘gimme Coca Cola, gimme me beef, why you have no beef left? I want beef.’ And I’m just gonna be there like, ‘Sorry sir, we ran out of beef’."
She continues: "All the Nigerians are gonna be there asking for fucking upgrades because they haven’t got enough leg room because their BBCs are in their way. Big dicks like this swinging from side to side."
BA said it expected "the utmost professionalism from our staff" when they're representing the airline and announced it was investigating the incident, reported Metro.co.uk. We should think so.
