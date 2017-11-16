Story from News

It "Could Take Years" For Uber To Appeal Their London Ban

Natalie Gil
Update (16 November 2017): London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said Uber's appeal to renew its licence to operate in London could take years, the BBC reported. The taxi app's licence expired in October but Londoners can still use it while it pursues an appeal.
Original story: If you live in the capital, chances are you're currently engaged in multiple WhatsApp conversations about today's big news (aside from, y'know, the prime minister's critical Brexit speech): Uber has been banned in London.
In a bold move, Transport for London (TfL), which hands out licences for taxis in the capital, has refused to renew the company's licence. TfL said it's not "fit and proper" to hold a private operator licence due to numerous concerns over security and public safety, BBC News reported. The Met Police had accused Uber of failing to report serious crimes, including sexual assaults, to protect its reputation.
Announcing its decision this morning, TfL said Uber showed "a lack of corporate responsibility" and referred to its approach to reporting serious criminal offences, among other factors. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he backed TfL's decision, adding: "It would be wrong if TfL continued to license Uber if there is any way that this could pose a threat to Londoners' safety and security."
Uber has already said it will appeal, citing the "3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living." It has 21 days to make appeal the decision.
As you can imagine, people have a lot to say about the news. Black cabbies and Addison Lee drivers are overjoyed.
But – and it's a big but – despite the celebratory tone of some people's reactions, a large portion of Londoners are very annoyed.
Some pointed out the potential safety risks of there being one fewer mode of late-night transport, and others highlighted the potential impact on the 40,000 Uber drivers who already had to endure poor working conditions.
Some believe it's unlikely Uber will be completely banned forever in London and that it's more likely the company will have to sort itself out and ensure customer safety, in which case, great. But if not, it might be time to reacquaint yourself with the night bus. And thank god for the night tube.
