Diabulimia: The Most Dangerous Eating Disorder You've Never Heard Of

Becky is clear that the most important thing you can do if you're suffering with the disorder is to confide in someone. "What’s the worst that’s going to happen apart from them judging you or maybe pushing you away? And if they do push you away, it’s probably to protect themselves as well as you, because they find it so upsetting to see what you’re doing to yourself." Seeking mental health help is paramount, she adds: "Not just your normal GP because they don’t always understand mental health. If you can see a mental health consultant, go for it. Get them to help you as quickly as you can. Or ask your diabetic team to reach out to mental health professionals for you." Let's hope awareness of the condition grows sufficiently – and quickly enough – to enable sufferers to get the specialised care they need.