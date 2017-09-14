What It's Really Like To Live With Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Omar Wasow: "Part of what has allowed us to get through some really tough times is this enormous sense that we were meant for each other. What has been a source of great joy in our relationship is that we just enjoy each other's company: We enjoy talking, enjoy thinking about the world — and pretty much through all of Jen's sickness, that is something we still need to do. There are days when she’s so knocked out that she can only watch movies...but our ability to essentially enjoy each other's company has been a really powerful foundation, and I think that's something that can translate to other relationships."