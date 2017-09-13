Update (13 September 9am): The young woman, Louella Michie, had "taken an illegal substance", her family said today. The family also said they did not believe there was any intended malice during her time at Bestival, reported the Guardian. “We would appreciate cautious and sensitive reporting until the facts are known," they added.
The man arrested on suspicion of murdering Michie and supplying her with class A drugs has been released under investigation, the police said last night.
Update (12 September 9am): The young woman has been identified as Louella Michie, the daughter of actor John Michie, who has appeared in Holby City and Coronation Street, the BBC reported. A post-mortem is scheduled to establish how she died.
Original story: A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old woman was found dead at Bestival in Dorset.
The body of the woman, who was from London, was found on Monday in a wooded area at the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle, Dorset, the Guardian reported. She had been reported missing just before 1am that morning.
A 28-year-old man, also from London, has been arrested as part of the murder inquiry. Dorset Police said his arrest will "enable officers to conduct an interview under caution to help establish the full circumstances”.
“Very sadly, following a search of the area the body of the woman was located in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site,” a spokesperson for Dorset Police said.
Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said an investigation was underway into the woman's death and "a cordon is in place on site while forensic examinations are being carried out".
“We have specially-trained officers supporting her family at this very difficult time. Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died. A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death," the officer added.
“We are working closely with the festival organisers and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to contact Dorset Police.”
Bestival, which had moved to Lulworth Castle from its usual Isle of Wight location for the first time this year, took place from Thursday to Sunday and attracted tens of thousands of attendees. Headlining this year's event were The xx and the Pet Shop Boys.
