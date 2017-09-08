Is This The End Of Anti-Ageing?

‘The End Of Anti-Ageing, Our Call To The Industry’, the cover line read, and inside the beauty bible pledged to ban the phrase ‘anti-ageing’. Savvy promotional move or not, removing what can only be described as depressing terminology is certainly a positive step to a more age-inclusive rhetoric. Nevertheless, Allure is not alone in their thinking, and this recent decision reflects a current greater industry wide shift. Much like our rejection of fad diets or anti-cellulite products, in recent years anti-ageing has lost its appeal. With a move towards women demanding a more natural aesthetic and away from that concept of ‘a quick fix’, anti-ageing suddenly seems out-dated and old-fashioned.