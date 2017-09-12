I Used To Worship The Sun… Then I Found Out I Had Skin Cancer

Don’t you just feel great with a tan, though? I do. Growing up, I longed to be thin, blonde and brown. Perhaps I gunned for these as they were in reach of my gangly, mousy genetics, helped along by bottles of peroxide and tubes of UV rays. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t known the risks every time I tanned but at the time I genuinely couldn’t see another way; I just had to have a tan. I used to have a ridiculous theoretical conversation with myself where I’d say, "I’d rather live five years less and have a tan than be pale my whole life" – like that was the choice, that five years were the likely payment. I am 34 years old and I have just received a letter from Macmillan asking if I need their support. Thankfully I don’t, because although I’m technically a cancer patient, after a small operation next week, I’m cured. And after that, all I need to do is never tan again. As my consultant said: "If you even change colour, you’re at risk".