Australia is known for three things — gorgeous beaches, kangaroos, and cooler-than-you surfers. And while the island country lands on many a bucket list, beauty-wise, we don’t typically give much thought to products sourced from the land down under (mostly because we don't come across them too often). That is, until an Australian botanical-infused face mask pops up on our Instagram feed and claims to brighten skin, clean pores, and leave us smooth and lifted — then we’re interested.
Unlike with the Ikea coffee table or the Zara coat taking up my Insta ad space (I’m still in the throes of decorating my apartment), I actually stopped scrolling when I saw the one for this bright-blue potted, Aussie-made face mask.
Sand And Sky is the brand behind this pink clay purifying mask — and in fact, it's the only product sold. Means it's gotta be good, right? I decided to let my hungover, dehydrated skin be the judge.
I applied the pink clay to my face post-cleansing and felt an immediate tingling and tightening sensation. Admittedly, this was not the most soothing feeling I’ve ever experienced with masking, but for ten minutes, it’s worth the mild discomfort. When I went to rinse the clay off my face, I was pleasantly surprised by how easily it washed away with warm water. Most clay treatment masks require aggressive scrubbing and rubbing to get that dry, caked-on product off — not pink clay, apparently.
The best part of the whole thing was that my pores appeared visibly smaller, the blackhead count was reduced, and my skin was dewier than I had seen it in awhile. And the next day, when my body still wasn’t feeling top-notch, you’d never know know by my fresh and glowy complexion.
While I'm still slightly skeptical of gimmicky sponsored ad content on Instagram, I have to admit, this mask was no lie. Here's hoping the same holds true for my self-assembled dresser.
