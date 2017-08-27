I applied the pink clay to my face post-cleansing and felt an immediate tingling and tightening sensation. Admittedly, this was not the most soothing feeling I’ve ever experienced with masking, but for ten minutes, it’s worth the mild discomfort. When I went to rinse the clay off my face, I was pleasantly surprised by how easily it washed away with warm water. Most clay treatment masks require aggressive scrubbing and rubbing to get that dry, caked-on product off — not pink clay, apparently.