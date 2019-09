Australia is known for three things — gorgeous beaches, kangaroos, and cooler-than-you surfers . And while the island country lands on many a bucket list, beauty-wise, we don’t typically give much thought to products sourced from the land down under (mostly because we don't come across them too often). That is, until an Australian botanical-infused face mask pops up on our Instagram feed and claims to brighten skin, clean pores, and leave us smooth and lifted — then we’re interested.