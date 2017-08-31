When many of us pop into Selfridges it’s usually with the intention of pining over some Gucci and blagging an embarrassing number of free samples in the food hall. But thanks to the multimedia artist Miranda July, for the next two months there will be some stock available that we may actually be able to afford.
The US artist, who counts Lena Dunham among her friends, has opened her own charity shop within the iconic London department store as part of her latest project, commissioned by arts organisation Artangel. Her aim is to highlight the contrast between the prices of her items and those on offer in the rest of the store, the Evening Standard reported.
On sale will be a range of designer clothes by the likes of Gucci and Valentino, a selection of low-cost secondhand garb, old books and bric-a-brac.
.@Miranda_July's Interfaith Charity Shop at @Selfridges is #opentotheworld until 22 October.https://t.co/UKM9pzVRWw pic.twitter.com/U0peXXlGwF— Artangel (@Artangel) August 31, 2017
“When I first started to come to London in my twenties they were the only stores I could afford to shop in and they were everywhere,” she said. “We only have a couple of big Christian charity shops in the US and in the UK they are everywhere and supporting every type and creed of people.”
Charities representing multiple faiths – Islamic Relief, Spitalfields Crypt Trust, the London Buddhist Centre and the Jewish charity Norwood – have contributed staff and stock to the project.
Miranda July launches multifaith charity shop with @Artangel in @Selfridges pic.twitter.com/CHo955o4F3— Hettie Judah (@HettieJudah) August 31, 2017
Shoppers can visit the store on the third floor of London's Oxford Street branch from today until 22nd October – and some have already been enjoying having a rummage. We've made room in our weekend schedules accordingly. See you there.
The top secret Miranda July/@Artangel project is a charity shop in @Selfridges .... I found a hat pic.twitter.com/2tjgzokrZJ— Eddy Frankel (@eddyfrankel) August 31, 2017
