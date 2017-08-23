Woah, Donald Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills Are Now A Thing

In other top stories, ? seized some 5000 Trump-shaped orange ecstasy pills. pic.twitter.com/acdNyj3dAe— Brandon (@iambrandonhee) August 22, 2017
Drug culture has always been inherently subversive, but ravers in Germany have taken things to the next level by creating ecstasy pills in the shape of Donald Trump's head.
The "POTUS pills" come in a fetching shade of bright orange, presumably in a nod to Trump's famously lurid complexion. Around 5,000 of them were seized by German police this weekend in the north-western city of Osnabruck, the BBC reports.
An Austrian father and son were arrested with the drug haul, and remain in police custody. Apparently, the plan was to sell the pills online using the slogan, "Trump makes partying great again," a playful reference to his US presidential election slogan, "Make America great again." Their total value has been estimated at €40,000 (£37,000).
Understandably, people on Twitter are enjoying Trump's unlikely reinvention as a pill. "You know a US president has truly jumped the shark when he's turned into an ecstasy brand in rural Germany," wrote @whitey_chan.
Meanwhile, @DouxDux joked: "Like ecstasy, Trump had me confused and talking really fast for about 4 hours and then sobbing and fatigued for a week."
Below, check out a selection of funny reactions to the Trump pills.
You know a US president has truly jumped the shark when he's turned into an ecstasy brand in rural Germany. https://t.co/Li0QKi475s— Katharin Tai (@Whitey_chan) August 21, 2017
But what is the ratio of #MAGA to #MDMA? https://t.co/izgCIwM9GT— Melinda Green (@greenmelinda) August 22, 2017
Like ecstasy, Trump had me confused and talking really fast for about 4 hours and then sobbing and fatigued for a week. https://t.co/fYLLyDeWof— Dobby Lessons (@DouxDux) August 22, 2017
Trump is so bad he's putting his face on ecstasy pills just for the association. #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/R8yHTu92nX— Jenius (@PersianCeltic) August 22, 2017
