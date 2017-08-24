You’ve had countless things written about you. How did it feel to take control of your story into your own hands?

I felt a lot of pressure to make sure I was saying the right things. When people say things about you it’s just out there and there’s nothing you can do about it. With writing a book, you have so much pressure but you also have so much time; I would find myself writing down how I felt, and then going back to it. I didn’t realise there were so many processes! There were edits, more edits, then I had to talk to lawyers, then friends read it, then my husband… All the time, I just kept changing things. I got to a point where I just had to believe what I was saying. Even now, I love my book and I’m so proud of it, but I do wonder in my head: 'How are people going to interpret that? What will they say?' It was empowering, but it was a lot of pressure.