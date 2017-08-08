The police have released shocking footage of a man pushing a woman in front of a bus in southwest London. The bus driver swerved just in time to avoid running over the 33-year-old woman and luckily she escaped serious injury, the BBC reported, but it's enough to make anyone paranoid while walking near the edge of the pavement.
The bus reportedly stopped and passengers helped the woman, who sustained minor injuries, after the incident on Putney Bridge on the morning of 5th May, the BBC reported.
Following the unprovoked attack, the male jogger had the audacity to run the other way across the bridge just 15 minutes later and "did not acknowledge" the victim when she tried to speak to him. The victim said she had no idea who the man was or why he attacked her.
"It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle," said Sergeant Mat Knowles from London's Metropolitan Police.
The force is now looking for the jogger, who is reportedly white and in his early to mid-30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was wearing a light grey T-shirt and dark blue shorts when the incident took place.
Police have urged anyone with information to call then on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
