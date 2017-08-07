There's A Petition For Missguided To Take Down This 'Disrespectful' Sign In Store

What hope is there for girls when the stores they shop in give them this message? @Missguided it's time to respect girls & remove this sign. pic.twitter.com/0n0RYIIfgG— Rachel Gardner (@RachelGardnerRA) August 5, 2017
This is ghastly...@Missguided is a 'millennial brand' claiming to empower teens/early 20s.— Helen Ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 6, 2017
Yeah, 'Send Me Nudes'.
What a crock of shit.? https://t.co/LKypTV6npN
This is a girl's shop.— Helen Ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 6, 2017
'Send nudes' is a phrase boys regularly text to teen girls.
It's shit either way, tbh. Hardly empowering. ?
What are you thinking @missguided "send me nudes"?!!! So reckless & disrespectful and as a father of girls, not appreciated at all. Remove!— Bill Moffat (@Bill_Moffat) August 6, 2017
@Missguided_help do you think it's appropriate to have a neon sign saying 'send me nudes' instore? What a message to send girls and women.— Leah G (@MrsLG14) August 6, 2017
@Missguided is the 'send me nudes' sign really necessary? @EverydaySexism #everydaysexism https://t.co/ocSQauQ7nx— The Academichic (@TheAcademichic) August 6, 2017
@Missguided 'send me nudes' instore marketing is wrong!No need to discuss!Disrespectful Exploitive & very dangerous! Change the message now!— Madeleine (@Madelei48325322) August 5, 2017
@Missguided Why is a wall in your store asking for nudes from teenagers? It doesn't even make sense. Remove this offensive sign immediately.— Kim Bryan (@Smithy1984KL) August 7, 2017
Why @Missguided ru asking girls 2 send u nudes? #RespectGirls! U serve young girls.Remove sign in yr Blue Water store. #Disgustedparent pic.twitter.com/gw2YxYAFzo— Bombshell Betty (@GBombshellbetty) August 6, 2017
@Missguided Please take down this sign in your Blue Water store. Could incite illegal activity of sharing nudes of u18s. #VeryMissguided pic.twitter.com/KQgE29qTiv— Jody Stowell (@RevJodyStowell) August 6, 2017