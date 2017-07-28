If you know anything about my 5 day experiments, you've probably guessed that I'm pretty into testing new, out-of-the-box ways to improve my emotional and physical health. From practicing 5 days of self-love to strategising about how to foster creativity, I like to keep an open mind about anything unorthodox — even if it falls outside of conventional wisdom about wellness. So when I decided to spend a week immersed in the world of natural remedies, I was clear before starting that many of these procedures, like acupuncture and essential-oil therapies, are emphatically regarded as pseudo-scientific. But that didn't hedge my curiosity about how they would make me feel. Check out the video below to catch all of my experiments with herbs, Qi, and homemade stress-release playdough. (Spoiler: I even proudly went to the beach with my cupping marks on full display!)