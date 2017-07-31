SURPRISE! The #LushKitchen have fiddled around with the menu to bring you Bubble Spinner reusable bubble bar (£4.95) tomorrow at 8am! ??For those days where you just can't sit still, take some time for a soak in citrus bubbles and emerge clearer and brighter minded. So, be one of the first to give it a spin!

