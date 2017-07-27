MAC's Pizza Cutter Eyeliner Is Finally Here

We never thought we would live in a world where we could combine our two greatest passions: pizza and makeup. But then, this past February, makeup artist Michael Patterson teased a brand-new MAC Cosmetics eyeliner backstage at New York Fashion Week — and it happened to look exactly like a pizza cutter.
It was like love at first sight. There’s just something so fun about the concept of rolling on eyeliner, and ever since then, we've been scouring the shelves at MAC in search of the elusive product. Finally, after months of waiting, the Rollerwheel Liquid Liner is here — and it’s even better than we could’ve imagined.
Advertisement
Not only does the liner come in that matte black shade we saw on Patterson’s Instagram way back when, but it also comes in warm brown, glossy black, and royal blue (you know, for days you want to add a pop of colour to your eyes). But still, the best part is the application. The flat roller gives you complete control over the pigment: Use light pressure to create a thin line, or press harder when you want a thick cat-eye. The applicator easily pivots so drawing out the wing is a breeze. Check it out for yourself:
It might not be as delicious as pizza, but we have a feeling it'll quickly become the best party trick. To grab your own, head over to MAC's website.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement