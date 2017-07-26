This Famous Artwork Has Just Been Voted The Nation's Favourite

this country is nothing if not consistently disappointing https://t.co/JB7WMEP7O4— sanaa (@sanaa_mq) July 26, 2017
"Banksy's mural of a girl letting go of a heart-shaped balloon is voted the nation's favourite artwork" pic.twitter.com/kycweuTX5b— John Rain (@MrKenShabby) July 26, 2017
We have national art galleries which are free, what's more they're filled to the brim with masterpieces. There's no helping this island.— Joshua Murray-Nevill (@JoshuaMurrayNev) July 26, 2017
Banksy's girl & balloon, voted UK's best picture. See also, 'Imagine' and 'Angels' - UK's best song lyrics. Democracy stinks sometimes https://t.co/teMKrrGVA6— Harry Wallop (@hwallop) July 26, 2017
Two years ago I asked Twitter if Banksy's Girl with Balloon' (now "the nation's favourite painting") was any good. This was the result. pic.twitter.com/wEyYaUQTad— Andy Miller (@i_am_mill_i_am) July 26, 2017
Banksy's balloon girl chosen as nation's favourite artwork - excellent symbol of post- #brexshit UK https://t.co/t4GG1rBlWv— Angus Dawson (@PublicEthics) July 26, 2017
Sweet Jesus. End of bloody days. https://t.co/lgDznrOYpK— ??Tim Hayward?? (@timhayward) July 26, 2017
Girls get to be in the art, but women artists don't get to be in the list. https://t.co/q1sY6iu6LZ— sianushka (@sianushka) July 26, 2017
The nation's 20 favourite artworks:
2. John Constable; The Hay Wain
3. Jack Vettriano; The Singing Butler
4. JMW Turner; The Fighting Temeraire
5. Antony Gormley; The Angel of the North
6. L S Lowry; Going to the Match
7. John William Waterhouse; The Lady of Shalott
8. Peter Blake; Sgt Pepper album cover
9. Hipgnosis and George Hardie; Dark Side of the Moon album cover
10. George Stubbs; Mares and Foals
11. Thomas Gainsborough; Mr and Mrs Andrews
12. John Everett Millais; Ophelia
13. Andy Goldsworthy; Balanced Rock Misty
14. David Hockney; A Bigger Splash
15. Bridget Riley; Movement in Squares
16. Anish Kapoor; ArcelorMittal Orbit
17. Stik; A Couple Hold Hands in the Street
18. Maggi Hambling; Scallop
19. Henry Moore; Reclining Figure
20. Jamie Reid; Never Mind the Bollocks album cover