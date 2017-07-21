This Instagram Account Is Challenging The Silence Around Miscarriage

If I hear about one more person being crushed under the words, "At least you know you can get pregnant. Everything happens for a reason" I think I might take to the rooftops frothing at the mouth, incensed. "Hey people, platitudes don't work. In fact, they can F off!" . _ Sorry, but you don't know what you're talking about. _ Just stop. _ We've got to strive to be present during these crushing times. Truly present. If not, we might actually be guilty of contributing to the glaring isolation. _ #IHadAMiscarriage #miscarriage #pregnancyloss #infantloss #grief #loss #motherhood #rainbowbaby #stillbirth #pregnancyafterloss #1in4 // Illustration by @fucci.

A post shared by Jessica Zucker, Ph.D. (@ihadamiscarriage) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT